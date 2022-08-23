Whenever, wherever, Shakira sure knows how to rock a sexy braless outfit. While the global superstar singer is more modest than many artists when it comes to her wardrobe, she still knows how to wear an outfit that shows off her phenomenal figure.

The Colombian-born singer wore more revealing looks in her earlier music videos, but by 2009, she took charge of “becoming a woman” by letting her talent speak for itself.

“Every day now I discover something new. Go through phases in which I feel much more in touch with my feminine side, in ways I never thought possible. I’m letting the woman inside of me speak, the desires of this woman, speak as loud as they can,” she revealed in a 2009 interview with The Guardian.

Shakira is incredibly beautiful and was asked if her career might have been different if she wasn’t so striking. “Well, some of my favorite singers in the world weren’t precisely the ideal beauties. Pavarotti wasn’t in exactly the best shape. But you’re right, he was a man, so he could get away with it,” she responded.

“But look, beauty is a good ingredient obviously. If you use it wisely. In the whole recipe. But it shouldn’t be the only dish you serve. Flavor is important. Flavor, and comfort. Beauty, when it’s one-dimensional, it gets old quickly,” Shakira thoughtfully added.

Unlike some stars, Shakira’s Instagram page isn’t filled with bikini selfies or other body-baring looks. Instead, she posts photos of her work projects, including hosting NBC’s competition Dancing With Myself. She also proudly shows off life as a mom to her two young sons: Milan, born in 2013, and Sasha, born in 2015, whom she shares with ex-partner, FC Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué.

The couple met during the 2010 World Cup. After confirming their relationship status in 2011, Shakira’s dresses and costumes tended to show less skin than before she became a football WAG and mom. But shortly before the pair announced their shocking split in June 2022, Shakira started noticeably flaunting her incredible body more often.

That included a plunging black strapless gown for an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in late May, and a sexy red strapless crop top for Dancing With Myself promotional appearances a few weeks prior. Shakira is definitely feeling herself again and it shows!

Scroll down for Shakira’s hottest braless looks.