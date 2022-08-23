Family first. Shakira was photographed for the first time since pictures of her ex Gerard Piqué publicly making out with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti were released, and the singing superstar looked forlorn as she strolled with the former couple’s sons on August 21 outside Barcelona, Spain.

The “She Wolf” singer, 45, held her children close, keeping an arm around each of her boys, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, as they walked, while at other times she held their hands lovingly, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The group took a break at a picnic bench where Milan leaned into his mom as she gave him a reassuring kiss on the forehead.

Shakira wore a heavy and sad expression on her face during the outing, where the trio took their dog for a walk, barely cracking in any of the photographs.

Spanish soccer superstar Gerard, 35, and student Clara, 23, made their romance public two days earlier, passionately kissing during the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia, Spain. The relationship going official came just two months after Gerard and Shakira split after 12 years as a couple.

Clara reportedly works for Gerard’s Barcelona-based movie and TV production company, Kosmos, handling special events while still a student studying public relations, The Sun reported on August 10.

Shakira and Gerard stunned fans when the longtime power couple announced their split after a dozen years together on June 4. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they wrote in a joint statement.

Since then, Shakira has been photographed on numerous occasions with the former couple’s sons, making sure to give them a memorable summer break. The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker brought the boys to Los Angeles where they took in a Dodgers baseball game on August 1. They then visited Miami three days later, where the singer is reportedly looking at homes for a possible relocation from Spain.

One year before meeting Gerard while filming the music video for her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka,” Shakira reflected on her dreams for her future. “I just want to grow old with a man who takes care of me, and I want to eventually have kids, and want them to be good children to me. Just want to be treated nice and have respect,” she told The Guardian in 2009. She may not have Gerard anymore, but Shakira is clearly so close to her precious sons.