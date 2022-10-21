Things have become very tense and quite messy between Shakira and her former longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué following their split after 12 years as a couple.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the pair wrote in a joint statement on June 4, 2022, shocking fans. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The former couple share two sons, Milan, born in 2013, and Sasha, who came along in 2015.

Shakira and Barcelona Football Club star Gerard met in 2010 when he took part in a music video she filmed for the World Cup. They officially came out as a couple in early 2011 but never wed.

“The idea of marriage scares me. I don’t want him to stop seeing me as his girl. It’s like that forbidden fruit, I prefer to keep him attentive and let him think that everything is possible depending on his behavior,” Shakira said on the “Planet Weird” podcast.

Unfortunately, Spanish media began reporting in spring 2022 that Gerard had allegedly been cheating on his longtime partner. It came just as she hinted at being terribly hurt in the lyrics to her song,”Te Felicito,” which was released in April.

“To complete you I broke into pieces; I was warned, but I didn’t listen; I realized that yours is false … It was the drop that overflowed the glass; Don’t tell me you’re sorry, that sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you’re lying,” Shakira sang two months prior to their split.

Following the breakup announcement, Gerard wasted no time in moving on. He passionately kissed his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia, Spain, on August 19. The following day, Gerard took Clara, who is 12 years his junior and works in public relations for his media production company Kosmos, to a friend’s wedding, where the pair were photographed lovingly holding hands.

Shakira in the meantime was caught by the paparazzi looking brokenhearted on August 21 after the photos emerged, as she went hiking with her sons outside Barcelona, Spain. She kept her children close, putting an arm around each of her boys and giving them assuring kisses.

The “She Wolf” hitmaker broke her silence regarding the split by saying it was the “most difficult” and “darkest hours” of her life in a September 2022 interview with Elle.

“I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family,” Shakira confessed, adding that “everything is so raw and new” in the aftermath of their breakup.

The singer released pure emotions with her first song since the duo’s split when she dropped “Monotonia,” featuring Ozuna, and its accompanying music video on October 19. “It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine; it was the monotony’s fault/ I never said anything, but it hurt/I knew this would happen,” she sang through tears in the video, seeming to hint at her split from Gerard.

“Suddenly you were no longer the same/You left me because of your narcissism/You forgot what we were one day/Hey hey hey,” the song continued, as she went on to sing the lyrics, “You, distant with your attitude, and that filled me with restlessness/You didn’t give even half, but I do know that I gave more than you.”

