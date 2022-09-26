Still there for their children. Shakira and ex Gerard Piqué found themselves together yet very much apart while attending their eldest son Milan’s little league baseball game on Saturday, September 24, in Barcelona, Spain. They sat on opposing sides of the field while awkwardly doing their best not to look at one another.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 45, sat in the stands near third base with a group of friends and her mother Nidia Ripoll. Gerard, 35, sat on the opposite side near first base with his mom, Montserrat Bernabeu. The former couple reportedly did their best not to make eye contact.

Shakira appeared very lively, as she was photographed cheering on Milan, 9, through the fence and smiling while socializing with her group. The global superstar was hard to miss in a bright yellow, purple and white tie-dye jacket, figure-hugging jeans and her hair blown out into a flowing mane. She kept her sunglasses off for most of the game, exposing her famous face, and was standing as close to the field as possible to show her support for her son and his team.

Gerard quietly stood behind a group of fellow fans who were sitting in folding chairs. He wore an oversized jean jacket with a New York Yankees baseball cap and sunglasses to hide his face. At one point, the Barcelona Football Club star was seen lovingly playing with the former couple’s younger son, Sasha, 8, near the dugout. The only time Gerard and Shakira came anywhere near one another was when Sasha went to say goodbye to his mom before leaving with his father.

Shakira and Gerard confirmed their split after 12 years together in June. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” they shared in a joint statement. The former couple started dating in 2010 after meeting and working together at a World Cup event. Despite having two children together, the pair never married.

“It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation,” Shakira told Elle in an interview published on September 21, adding, “And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

While the “She Wolf” singer has been spending plenty of time with their sons since the breakup, Gerard seems to have found romance again quickly. He was photographed openly kissing new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia, Spain, on August 19. The following day, Gerard brought Clara, 23, as his date to a friend’s wedding in Costa Brava, Spain, where the pair were pictured holding hands and showing off PDA. She works for Gerard’s movie and TV production company, Kosmos, handling special events.

