Bad blood. Shakira celebrated Valentine’s Day by seemingly shading ex Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, via TikTok on Tuesday, February 14.

In the video, the Grammy winner sang along to SZA’s hit song “Kill Bill” while lip-syncing the eerie lyrics to the camera.

“I might kill my ex, not the best idea. His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?” Shakira, 46, mouthed.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” artist pretended to mop her carpet in high-heeled boots while singing along to the song, before flashing a smile to the camera before the clip cut. Fans got a kick out of her shade and flooded the comments section of the video which has over 2.4 million likes as of publication.

“She’s such a badass now, love that for her,” one fan wrote, while a second person commented, “I love this crazy Shakira era.”

Shakira/ Instagram

Other TikTok users deemed the Colombia native as “iconic” for uploading the video and some were “screaming” with laughter.

The “Waka Waka” vocalist later posted the video on her Instagram account, where people begged her to hop on a feature to “Kill Bill.”

The official MTV Instagram account even asked, “When’s the SZA feat, Shakira remix?” while the official Sony Music Latin account commented fire emojis under the post.

Shakira and Gerard, 36, announced they ended their 12-year relationship in June 2022. The former couple – who share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, – addressed the big news in a joint statement at the time, although they did not share the reason behind their split.

Less than three months after their breakup, the Spanish soccer player was spotted fully embracing his new girlfriend, Clara, 23, while kissing her at Spain’s Summerfest Cerdanya festival in August 2022.

Fans were shocked to see Gerard publicly embark on a new romance so quickly, and Shakira was seemingly blind-sighted as well.

The singer entered 2023 in her strong and single woman era by releasing a song with Argentine DJ Bizarrap for “BZRP Music Session #53,” in which she seemingly slammed Gerard in the lyrics.

“I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment / So much that you pretend to be a champion / And when I needed you, you gave your worst version,” Shakira sings.

In the following lyrics, the “She Wolf” musician referred to her ex as a “rookie” and deemed she is “not coming back” to him, even if he’s “crying or begging.”

However, she didn’t just stop at publicly humiliating Girard, but Clara, too.

She sings, “No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement.”