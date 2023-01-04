SZA Is Always Striking in Any Swimsuit She Wears! See the Singer’s Best Bikini Photos

She’s always striking! Singer SZA shows off her stunning curves wherever she goes, and her fans love the “Good Days” artist’s infectious self-confidence. Whether she’s rocking a crop top or slaying in a bikini or swimsuit, SZA encourages her fans to embrace their natural beauty.

During a January 2023 tropical getaway, the Missouri native was all smiles as she took a dip in the ocean in Hawaii. For her day out, the “Feeling Myself” cowriter donned a pink tie-up two-piece and flaunted her amazing curls as her hair blew in the wind.

SZA doesn’t wait for vacations to enjoy the warm climate, though. The SOS artist has shared several bikini snapshots via her Instagram account over the years, from unique trips to simple at-home mirror selfies.

While she exudes self-confidence in the public eye, SZA has also spoken about body image pressures and plastic surgery rumors. In an October 2018 Teen Vogue interview, the Grammy Award nominee reflected on speculation that she got a “new nose.”

“Now you can see in person that I don’t have a new nose. Go tell everyone,” she told the outlet. “I don’t really care about my nose, it’s not a big deal, but what I didn’t realize is when I was heavier, my entire face changed. I was heavier for three years, and then my nose adjusted to that. I spent most of my life being slim before then, being in sports. And then, I kept growing, and I think my nose adjusted to my new face. You can look at all my baby pictures when I’m younger, and my nose looks like this. But five years ago, when I came out as a singer, I was heavier, and my nose didn’t look like that.”

When it comes to physical appearance, SZA emphasized that “being your best self” is “really important” for everyone.

“I don’t think I am ugly without makeup, but I do think that the makeup artist makes a difference,” she explained, referring to how her face looks different when she goes makeup-free. “And I think for a long time, not knowing how to contour or the right shade for anything — without that, I would look crazy or, like, the same way I normally look every day. But now, I know how to play [with makeup]. I’m grown as hell. I better have had learned something.”

No matter how she looks with or without makeup, the Golden Globe Award nominee always dazzles in any look she chooses.

