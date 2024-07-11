Shania Twain’s Beauty Secrets Revealed: Favorite Products

Shania Twain looks sexier than ever as she prepares to turn 59, but she’s one of those rare celebs who doesn’t need plastic surgery – as she’s got a whole load of quirky beauty secrets that have worked wonders instead. An insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style some of Shania’s best kept secrets that keep her looking fabulous.

“Surgery is not Shania’s thing and she’s been very clear about that,” the source says. “Even if she may have dabbled in it in the past, she’s now saying she’s much happier going the natural route and she rarely buys expensive products, instead she gets everything she uses for her face and body from her kitchen and medicine cabinet.”

The insider also explains that some of Shania’s favorite products come right from her pantry.

“Olive oil is her go to moisturizer for her face and body, she also uses it as a make-up remover and sometimes will add sugar in if she wants to exfoliate,” the source continues. “Another oil she swears by is castor oil, she claims it’s nature’s Botox and will slather it on her face before bed, even though it means she has to sleep with a towel over her pillow to keep it from getting greasy. She uses it on her lashes and brows as well because it’s known to make them darker and thicker.”

Shania’s tendency to reach for natural products isn’t the only thing that helps keep her skin looking youthful. The “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” songstress also turns to traditional Chinese medicine practices like gua sha.

The insider adds, “Another thing she uses to combat face wrinkles is a gua shau, she’s religious about massaging her face with it in this special pattern twice a day because it helps to relieve tension and build collagen naturally. She wants to fight aging naturally and is convinced all her rituals are working.”

Mike Lewis / Getty Images

WebMD describes gua sha as an “an East Asian healing technique” that “uses a small, smooth-edged tool to firmly stroke your skin in one direction.” The tools used for the method come in different shapes, sizes and styles ranging from polished stones to smooth plastics. Not only is the method supposed to help with battling wrinkles, but according to traditional Chinese medicine, it aids in improving blood flow and reducing inflammation.

In February 2024, Shania debuted a new hairstyle with pale pink locks and some fans claimed they didn’t recognize the “Still the One” singer, while others speculated she had gone under the knife.

However, a year prior, Shania appeared on Today and revealed that cosmetic surgery wasn’t something she was interested in trying.

“I’ve come to a point where, no, I’m not gonna do it,” Shania told host Hoda Kotb in January 2023. “Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’ because sure I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful.”