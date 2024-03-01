Shania Twain 'Unrecognizable' in New Photo of Face, Pink Hair

Fans of Shania Twain did a double take after the country-pop superstar shared a photo of her bold new look in an Instagram photo posted on Thursday, February 29.

Shania, 58, showed off a pale pink coloring job to her long, wavy locks, writing in the caption, “Color my hair, do what I dare!” Her tresses rolled down the sides of her face, giving it a narrower look.

The “Still the One” singer’s followers had mixed reactions to both her hair and her visage, with some thinking she looked like other celebrities. “Thought this was Avril Lavigne at a quick scroll,” one person wrote, while another commented, “This look gives me Kardashian vibes.” “To me it’s Sofia Vergara vibe,” another responded.

“Her new look is still pretty but I can barely recognize her unless she starts singing. If I don’t see her name on it, I wouldn’t know it’s her. I still like the original version though. Just 2 cents here,” one user noted.

Courtesy of Shania Twain/Instagram

Others were also concerned that she no longer resembled the Shania fans came to know and love. “Doesn’t even look like you,” one fan wrote with a sad emoji as another speculated about plastic surgery. “I wish she would stop doing work on her face. So unnecessary!” a fan commented while another added, “Her lips are too big for her face.”

The comments weren’t all negative, as one person gushed, “You absolutely owned this look. You’ve Got Us Good!!!” referencing Shania’s 2002 hit song, while another called her, “An absolute goddess.”

Instagram

While the Grammy winner has never openly discussed getting plastic surgery, she seemed to confirm she hadn’t gone under the knife during a January 2023 interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show.

“I’ve come to a point where, no I’m not gonna do it,” she told Hoda while revealing she ultimately decided not to undergo cosmetic surgery. “Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’ because sure I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful.”

Shania also opened up about body positivity. “As we age, and you know, our skin starts to melt and all kinds of things happen to us, I realized I was shy about wearing a bikini at the beach when I was younger. I’m thinking, ‘That was ridiculous. I’ve gotta stop this nonsense,'” she recalled.

“And start wearing a bikini to the beach now, even though I’m not my 20-year-old self. I just gotta get over that stuff,” the Ontario, Canada, native added.

Shania found new ways to change her look in 2023. She started wearing bubble-gum pink wigs in January while promoting her album Queen of Me. The following month, she wore a long fire-engine red wig to the 2023 Grammy Awards. Shania continued to don that look on and off throughout the year, including for a coheadlining performance at Austin City Limits on October 7, 2023.

2024 seemed to bring about a change back to darker tresses. The “Any Man of Mine” songstress wore an auburn feathered wig with bangs to a 2024 Grammys after-party in February, while two days prior on February 2, she rocked waist-length dark brown curls during a performance at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Jon Bon Jovi.