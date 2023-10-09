Shania Twain showed off a brand new look when she performed at Austin City Limits on Saturday, October 7. The singer, who coheadlined the festival with the Foo Fighters, traded in her auburn locks for bright, fluorescent red hair. The new ‘do was complete with bangs and styled straight.

In addition to performing her own set, Shania, 58, also hit the stage with the Foo Fighters to close out the show with a surprise duet. She teamed up with the rock band for a rendition of their hit “Best Of You” and said it was “bucket list” moment for her. “You all are so generous and ridiculously cool,” Shania gushed on Instagram. “I am a huge rock fan. My first band was a rock band, my first big producer was one of the world’s renowned rock producers, me and my son like to rock out. Totally worth the adrenaline fueled run from my stage to yours.” She concluded her message by calling Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl a “true friend and talent.”

For her performance look, Shania looked incredible in a pair of bedazzled daisy duke shorts, which she paired with a slinky silver top. She completed the ensemble with fishnet stockings and white cowboy boots and added a pop of bright red lipstick to match her new hair.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The outfit highlighted Shania’s recent 20 pound-plus weight loss, which she credits to “staying healthy and sticking to a strict diet of mostly protein,” an insider told Life & Style in September. “She feels great. She won’t say exactly how much she’s lost, but she’s easily dropped over 20 pounds – some say it’s as much as 30. Whatever the real number is, she looks amazing.”

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It appears that Shania had an incredible weekend in Austin, as she said she “loved” the show “so much” in another Instagram post. “[The] crowd partied with me through the whole set and I came off stage absolutely buzzing with all the awesome energy!” she wrote. “What a trip! Saturday night in Austin ain’t no joke and I get why they do it twice.”

In February, Shania released her first album in six years, Queen of Me, and she’s been promoting the record with a tour since the end of April. The tour will continue throughout the rest of October and wraps on November 14 in Vancouver. In 2024, Shania will continue her run of live shows with her Come On Over residency in Las Vegas, which begins in May.