Yikes. Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler hinted that she “f—king hates” Kim Kardashian in a shady comment on Friday, June 4.

It all started when Rich Royal, who the former Miss USA follows on Instagram, shared a screenshot of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, crying from the Thursday, June 3, episode of the series when she recounted her struggles in her marriage to Kanye West.

“I f—king hate her,” the friend captioned the photo, to which Shanna, 46, replied in the comments, “You’re not alone.” Her pal responded with a crying-laughing emoji.

On May 15, the Wedding Singer actress accused the Blink-182 rocker, 45, of cheating on her with the Skims founder during their marriage in an alleged direct message shared by the former couple’s daughter, Alabama Barker. Three days later, she doubled down on her statements in an interview with Us Weekly. “I saw them — I caught [Travis and Kim] having an affair,” she told the outlet on May 18.

However, a source close to the situation told In Touch at the time that the claims were “absolutely not true.”

Travis, who was married to Shanna from 2004 to 2008, previously addressed his flirtations with Kim in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums. “I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her,” he revealed after noting that he had been “secretly checking her out” when they met in the early 2000s. At the time, Kim was working as Paris Hilton‘s assistant and Travis was romantically linked to the heiress. While the “Adam’s Song” drummer spent more time with Kim after his relationship with Paris, 40, fizzled out, he asserted that “Kim and I never touched each other. It just wasn’t meant to be.“ “Kim and I never touched each other. It just wasn’t meant to be.“

The KKW Beauty founder also slammed the rumors on May 26. “NO! False narrative!” she said of the speculation via her Instagram Stories at the time. “We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.” The former Aquabats member is currently dating Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Shanna opened up to In Touch during an exclusive interview and revealed that she wishes the couple well — but doesn’t make them a focus in her life. “I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” she previously told the outlet before noting she wouldn’t mind if her the new couple end up engaged in the future. “I don’t care about them. I’m in a relationship with [Matthew Rondeau] and, you know, we’re doing our own thing … If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means.”