She loved it when he called her “Señorita,” but Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes unfortunately couldn’t last forever, possibly due to their contrasting zodiac signs.

The musical pair began their sweet, red-hot romance when they released their hit duet in the summer of 2019. After more than two years together, the dynamic duo shocked the world when they announced their breakup.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram Story statement on November 17, 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Keep reading to find out how Camila and Shawn’s zodiac signs possibly affected their relationship.

Shawn Mendes Is a Leo

Born on August 8, 1998, Shawn is a Leo, a fire sign.

Anyone with this astrological sign is typically noble and all-around generous, yet can also be stubborn and stuck to their own ways.

The “Treat You Better” singer once opened up about the way he and the “Havana” artist dealt with conflict in their relationship.

Shawn also revealed it would “take all my might in the entire world” to admit when he was wrong in an argument. This reflects the Leo’s stubbornness.

Not only that, but this zodiac sign can also have a possessive quality to themselves and want to be the center of attention in their partner’s life.

Camila Cabello Is a Pisces

Born on March 3, 1997, Camila is a Pisces. Both Pisces and Leo are the most artistic signs. However, as a water sign, a Pisces is the exact opposite from the Leo’s fiery nature.

A person with this astrological sign will likely adapt themselves to their surroundings and go with the flow alongside their partner. Therefore, the Pisces might find themselves surrendering to the other person’s needs.

As an example of this, the “Cry for Me” singer ended up comforting Shawn in that conflict he spoke of. “And then it took 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, ‘God, that was a whole thing and I’m really sorry,’” the “Mercy” artist said.

All in all, both astrological signs tend to be easily offended by something that may seem minor to the other person. This leads to arguments between the Leo and the Pisces.