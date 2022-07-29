There’s nothing holding him back from getting back to himself! Shawn Mendes stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 28, for the first time since canceling his tour due to ongoing mental health struggles.

The “In My Blood” singer was wearing an all-black outfit while getting out of his car. He paired a black tank top with matching workout shorts and sneakers. The Canada native’s arm tattoos were on full display, as were his muscles. Other than his keys, Shawn was holding a water bottle and his phone. Shawn’s outing came one day after he took to social media and announced that he would be canceling the remainder of his tour.

On July 8, the “Wonder” crooner announced that he would be postponing “three weeks” of shows after hitting “a breaking point” while on the road. However, those three weeks turned into a cancellation of all remaining concerts.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger,” Shawn shared in a social media statement on Wednesday, July 27. “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

Shawn explained that he had “started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic,” but he quickly realized how hard it was after an extended hiatus from performing life. Despite the break from shows, the singer ensured fans that he would still be working.