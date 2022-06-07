Life’s a Shaycation — just ask Shay Mitchell! The Pretty Little Liars alum is known, in part, for her extravagant trips around the world and all the bikinis she rocks while visiting some pretty amazing beaches.

While the actress is all about indulging while on vacation, she’s also a workout fiend! The mom of two definitely does not skip a day at the gym.

“In the past, I’ve always needed somebody else like a trainer or a friend to get me to that workout and hold me accountable — now I feel like I have a bunch of friends who are able to do it with me while we go along so that’s really cool,” Shay explained to Byrdie in February 2022 when promoting her partnership with OpenFit. However, she did admit that there are days where she’s “more motivated to eat a lot of pizza and junk food and stay in bed.”

For her workout plan, Shay told the publication that things are going well for her when she stays consistent for a full month.

“I truly believe, and this is what has happened at least for me before, that when I maintain healthy routines and stay active for four weeks straight, that’s when I’m like, ‘OK, I got this. Let’s continue it.’ Because you feel good!” the Dollface actress explained. “What gets me through is knowing how good I’m going to feel four weeks from now. That light is at the end of the tunnel — it’s not three months, it’s not six months, it’s not even a year from now. It’s only four weeks from now and that’s enough time to see a change and that’s exciting.”

Even when she was pregnant, Shay loved showing off her growing baby bump. The actress has two daughters with Matte Babel — Atlas, whom she welcomed in October 2019 and Rome, whose birth was announced in June 2022.

“To be honest, more than in my entire life, being in a bikini at this point [in my pregnancy] makes me feel more confident than I ever was before,” Shay told People in July 2019. “I don’t really have to suck it in. I can’t suck it in. So you get what you get.”

