Endgame material! Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, aren’t married just yet, but the Hollywood couple is more in love than ever. In fact, the You actress and the Canada Sings personality, who share daughter Atlas Noa, announced that they’re expecting baby No. 2. To learn more about Shay and Matte’s growing family, as well as their relationship, keep reading.

When did Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel meet?

The former Pretty Little Liars star has been romantically linked to Matte since January 2017.

Come October 2019, the pair welcomed the birth of their daughter, Atlas. Despite Shay and Matte’s obvious commitment to each other and their family, the Canada natives aren’t focused on getting married anytime soon.

“I don’t know if I’ve done anything in order. I didn’t get married before a child. I had a child, didn’t get married. I don’t really know if that’s in the cards for us. I don’t know, I think we both agree, maybe it’s just me. I’m not in a rush to get married,” Shay told People in an August 2021 interview.

“There’s no pressure here. I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I’m like, ‘I choose you and you choose me.’ It keeps us on our toes,” the Dollface personality added. “I’m like, ‘Hey, I can walk out. I don’t need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk.’ And same with him. It keeps it sexy. I think we both like it like this.”

During the same interview, Shay mentioned she’d “love to” have more children — and she made good on her word!

Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel are expecting baby No. 2

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life,” Shay captioned a maternity photo shoot via Instagram on February 7, 2022, referencing the loss of her grandmother a week prior.

“Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you,” she continued. “I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

While Matte didn’t post an announcement of his own, he has gushed over his family on social media in the past. “The love and sacrifice of being a mom is never ending. Thank you. [Happy Mother’s Day],” the actor captioned a sweet selfie of Shay and Atlas in May 2020.