It isn’t easy for Simone Biles to find clothes that fit her 4’8” frame. The gymnast shared her struggles while shopping for pants on Monday, August 26.

“Before y’all complain that nothing fits y’all, I want y’all to see my struggle,” Simone, 27, wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of Abercrombie & Fitch pants in a size 23/000. “So hard to find bottoms that fit me. But when I find them … my heart.” She also included several emojis to express her gratitude toward brands that make pants that fit her.

The Olympic champion previously opened up about her frustrations with people talking about her size. “The question I wish people would stop asking me is, ‘How tall are you? Are you going to grow?’” she told Today. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m 4’8”. I’m stuck.”

However, Simone’s small stature has come in handy when it comes to her gymnastics career. She is currently fresh off of a successful run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals – in the team all-around, individual all-around, and vault – and one silver medal in floor exercise.

It was quite a comeback for the Olympic champion, who previously had to withdraw from several events at the 2020 Olympics due to a mental block called the “twisties.” Simone stepped down in the middle of the team competition, but was still awarded the silver medal alongside her teammates. She then sat out of several of the individual rounds she qualified for, although she did return for the balance beam and took home the bronze.

Before that, Simone was part of team USA at the 2016 Olympics, where she won gold medals in the team all-around, individual all-around, vault and floor exercise, as well as a bronze medal on balance beam.

As for whether or not she’ll return for the Games in 2028, Simone previously admitted, “Never say never,” especially since the event will be taking place in Los Angeles. However, after making that declaration, she took to X to urge people to “stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” adding, “let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”

The Ohio native was already back in the gym on August 24, though. She shared a photo of the facility on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “First day back.” This came less than two weeks after the closing ceremony in Paris on August 11.

Right now, though, Simone’s main focus seems to be supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, in his football career. The Chicago Bears safety is in the midst of preseason and will kick off regular season play on September 8. During the Olympics, he was granted five days off from training camp so he could travel to Paris and be there for his wife.

“We respect the Olympics,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus explained. “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it’s going to be awesome.”