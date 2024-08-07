Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, called her a “warrior” after her several victories at the 2024 Olympics despite having a calf injury.

“Obviously, the first day when she had the injury to her calf and just her ability to persevere through that and go out there and still dominate is just amazing to watch,” Jonathan, 29, told reporters about Simone, 27, during a press conference for the Chicago Bears amid the team’s training camp on Tuesday, August 6.

Despite suffering the injury, the Ohio native earned four medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris alongside Team USA.

“My wife is a warrior. That’s the one thing I tell people because I equate it to how we are in football,” he gushed. “You limp around and it will hurt a little bit right before. But as soon as you go, it’s like you forget about it. Just pain tolerance and the way she was able to go out there and, like I said, look graceful with everything.”

Jonathan added that “people really didn’t have a clue what was going on” in regards to the injury. “I’m just so happy and proud for her,” he continued.

It was previously revealed that Simone suffered a minor calf issue that developed a few weeks before the Olympics, while she shared an update about her health while speaking to NBC on Monday, August 5.

“Calf is good,” the gymnast said, pointing out that she was wearing a protective boot on her left leg for preventative measures. “It’s just precautionary, making sure, because we still have [a] tour after this to heal up and all of that stuff. So, just a little bit of soreness. I feel like elite athletes are pretty tough, so we’re just, through pain or pleasure, we’re ready for whatever.”

Jonathan was by his wife’s side during the Olympics in Paris, and he even posted photos of himself wearing one of her gold medals. “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat,” the NFL star captioned a series of photos on July 30. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it.”

He quickly faced backlash from fans for wearing her medal, though Simone didn’t hold back while defending her man after fans demanded he take if off. “Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don’t ever make assumptions. Like y’all are so f–king miserable. Leave us alone,” she told critics via social media.

Stefan Matzke – sampics/Getty Images

It’s clear that Simone and Jonathan are supportive of each other’s careers, and an insider exclusively told Life & Style that having her husband at the Olympics “gave her a big boost” and that she’s “madly in love.”

“Jonathan’s an athlete too, so he gets what she’s been going through,” the source continued. “Simone’s so brave speaking up about her mental health and has inspired so many people, including Jonathan.”