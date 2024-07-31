Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, was taken down a peg after fans of the Olympic gymnast slammed her man for wearing her gold medal.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat,” Jonathan, 29, captioned a series of photos on Tuesday, July 30, adding a flame and heart eye emoji. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it.”

Fans were quick to flood his comments section with harsh words aimed at the Chicago Bears player.

“Give the medal back bby thats not yours,” one fan wrote. “There’s something very unsettling about you wearing her medal. Seems off. Give it back to her immediately,” another commented. “Why he holding it like he won it,” another chimed in, while yet another follower added, “That’s Simone’s gold medal you’re holding, not yours my guy.”

While fans of the G.O.A.T. seemingly came to her defense, Simone, 27, gushed over her husband in the comments.

“My whole heart. i love you,” she wrote with four red heart emoji. “Means the world you’re here.”

Jonathan and Simone began dating after meeting on Raya in March 2020 and their relationship progressed quickly with the help of the pandemic shutdown.

“We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic. It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” he told Texas Monthly in 2021. “So, we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

He popped the question in February 2022, which Simone called, “the easiest yes.” The happy couple tied the knot at the Houston courthouse in April 2023 before a stunning destination wedding in Mexico shortly after.

Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

Jonathan came under fire after a December 2023 interview on “The Pivot” went viral where he was heard referring to himself as “the catch” in the relationship.

“It’s really how she pulled me, man. That’s the question,” he unabashedly said. “[I] had been on the app for a couple days and then she pops up. I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is.’ I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity [and I was like], ‘I’ll see what’s up.’”

He continued, “I didn’t know who she was at the time, but the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers. … I always say that the men are the catch. She did [pull me], though, because I was fighting it. … At the time, I was afraid to commit. I was like, ‘This is my third year [in the NFL], I’m trying … it’s kind of early, but, you know, it happens when you least expect it.”

Despite the onslaught of backlash, Simone seemed unfazed and defended her man’s comments during an interview on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody’s like, ‘Divorce this man. He’s mean!’ I’m like, ‘He’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.’ Truly, I’ve never met a man like him,” Simone said. “He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is!”

Despite standing by her husband, the gold medalist admitted the comments “hurt [her] feelings,” saying, “One night I broke down and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don’t know him. You don’t know who he is and if anybody’s met him, you know he’s the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody.’”

“That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, it’s like, talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family, never,” she added.