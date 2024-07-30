Olympic gymnast Simone Biles knows how to pick ’em! The elite athlete started dating NFL star Jonathan Owens in August 2020, just five months after her split from her boyfriend and fellow gymnast, Stacey Ervin Jr., after nearly three years together. Now, she and her fiancé pair are engaged and happier than ever.

The former Houston Texans player makes frequent appearances in cute couple photos via his fiancée’s Instagram page. In July 2021, he gave the gymnastic star and the rest of Team USA a shout-out amid their silver medal win at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. “I’m so proud of y’all,” the football player gushed in the comments section on Simone’s Instagram photo of the team.

Just two days later, Jonathan shared a public message of support for his then-girlfriend after she withdraw from the all-around final at the Olympic games.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby,” he wrote via Instagram. “You always gonna be my champ, baby and don’t you ever forget that … You know I’m always here for you, baby.”

Jonathan Owens Has Been Playing Football Since High School

The athlete is from St. Louis and played football at his high school, Christian Brothers College, in Missouri. He continued his football career in college at Missouri Western State University.

He signed with the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, joining the Arizona Cardinals — but he remained on the injured reserve list during his first year due to a knee injury. He was released from the team in August 2019. Less than a month later, the Houston Texans signed him to their practice squad. In January 2020, the team signed him as a reserve/future contracts player.

After being passed from team to team, the defensive back signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears in March 2024.

Jonathan Is Close With His Family

The NFL player often posts Instagram photos and videos with his mom and his older sister. He even credited his sibling with getting him into football in the first place. “Happy birthday, sis! Who knows where I’d be if you didn’t force me to start playing football,” he previously wrote in a birthday tribute via the platform. “It’s crazy how close we are even though we 11 years apart, imma keep making you proud! Love you, sis.”

Jonathan Has an Instagram for His Dog

The Missourian is the proud owner an English bulldog named Zeus, whose unverified account has more than 3,000 followers on Instagram — and it’s no surprise because he is the “most energetic English Bulldog you’ve ever met,” according to his Instagram bio.

Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

Jonathan Didn’t Know Simone Was Famous When They Met

“Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye,” the dog dad revealed during the third episode of Simone’s Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself. “I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was.”

He added, “It was just like, ‘Oh, she has a lot of followers — she must be pretty good or something. That’s how I would tell people and they’d be like: ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’ And I’m like ‘Man, she’s good like that?!'”

In the years since, Jonathan has become a staple in the gymnast’s cheering section, including at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Chicago Bears granted him leave from training camp in order to support his wife as she and Team USA took home the gold in the team finals in July 2024.

Are Jonathan and Simone Still Together?

The happy couple announced their engagement on February 15, 2022.

“The easiest yes!” Simone gushed via Instagram while announcing the big news. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

Similar to how Jonathan often compliments her, the GOAT of gymnastics isn’t shy about gushing over her man on social media.

“I’m so proud of you,” Simone captioned an Instagram photo of them in a sweet embrace in December 2021. “Watching you get your first NFL interception and fumble recovery was a dream! All the hard work is paying off and this is just the beginning!”

They tied the knot in a stunning courthouse wedding in Houston, Texas, on April 22, 2023, before an elegant destination wedding shortly after.