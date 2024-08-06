Backing the G.O.A.T.! Simone Biles’ hubby of one year, NFL player Jonathan Owens, was in the stands — cheering wildly — when the star gymnast, 27, won Olympic gold in Paris. “Simone’s madly in love and having Jonathan there gave her a big boost,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. Her parents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, were also on hand. The Chicago Bears safety, 29, negotiated time off from his preseason practice to catch the team finals event on July 30 — a high-pressure moment for Simone, who dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago to focus on her mental health. “She went into these games in a much better place,” says the source. “Jonathan’s an athlete too, so he gets what she’s been going through. Simone’s so brave speaking up about her mental health and has inspired so many people, including Jonathan.”