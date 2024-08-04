Why Isn’t Suni Lee Competing in Floor at the 2024 Olympics?

Even though Sunisa “Suni” Lee helped the U.S. women’s gymnastics team win a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics all-around finals, she won’t be competing in the final floor exercise event. Now, people are curious about why they won’t see Suni on the floor.

Why Isn’t Suni Lee Competing in the 2024 Olympic Individual Floor Exercise Event?

The International Gymnastics Federation has a rule that states that only two athletes per country can compete in the event. While Suni’s routine earned her a bronze medal during the individual floor exercise event, only Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles will compete in the women’s final floor exercise competition.

How Many Medals Has Suni Lee Won at the 2024 Olympics?

Suni, along with teammates Simone, Jordan and Jade Carey took home the gold medal win at the women’s gymnastics team final on July 30, 2024. However, that was just the beginning for Suni.

Jaws dropped when they saw the Minnesota native’s floor routine during the individual all-around final, and she made it to the podium once again. Suni and Simone made history during the event as it marked the first time two teammates had faced off against one another in an individual event. Simone snagged the gold medal, Brazil’s Rebecca Andrade was awarded the silver and Suni nabbed the bronze.

Suni won her third medal (her sixth overall) at the 2024 Olympics when she competed in the uneven bars individual event. She was awarded the bronze medal for her performance, but Suni revealed that this medal might even mean more to her than the gold medal the “Golden Girls” won at the end of July.

Loic Venance / Getty Images

“I’m really proud of myself. This time around, it’s just been so much more amazing,” Suni said, according to an article published by USA Today on August 4, 2024. “I know I keep saying amazing and it’s probably really annoying, but that’s really all the words that I have because it’s just amazing. It’s so much fun and I’m so happy with all of my performances.”

Suni Lee Was Diagnosed With 2 Kidney Diseases in 2023

In February 2023, Suni woke up to find her entire body swollen.

“I just kept getting more swollen … and I think I gained, like, 40 pounds,” Suni said during an interview with Self in July 2024. “I kept peeling off the bar. I couldn’t hold on. My fingers were so swollen.”

Doctors first thought Suni was having an allergic reaction, but then her symptoms worsened with the addition of hot flashes, cold spells, cramping and headaches.

“I was just rotting in my bed. I couldn’t talk to anybody. I didn’t leave the house,” the Dancing With the Stars alum recalled in a June 2023 interview with Sports Illustrated.

When Suni admitted that she had been having trouble urinating, a portion of her kidney tissue was biopsied. The results showed that Suni had two forms of kidney disease. While the U.S. gymnast hasn’t specified the specific type of kidney disease she’s been diagnosed with, Suni did reveal that her symptoms are being managed by medication.