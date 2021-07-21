Future dreaming! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles revealed her plans for having kids during an Instagram Q&A session on Tuesday, July 20, during her downtime in Tokyo while representing Team USA at the 2021 summer games.

“One day in the far future,” the 24-year-old told a fan who asked if she wanted to have a family at some point.

Simone Biles/Instagram

The four-time Olympic gold medalist also shared a funny story about boyfriend Jonathan Owens during the Q&A. “We were having date night at this one restaurant and I told him he had to try the cheesesteak eggrolls and he said no, because he doesn’t like eggs. LMAOOOOO,” Simone wrote. “I still love him.”

The Ohio native and the NFL star, 25, made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, just five months after Simone split from longtime boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she told Vogue the same month about breaking up with her partner of nearly three years. “But it was for the best.” Neither Simone nor Stacey ever confirmed the reason for the split.

In January 2021, the athlete opened up about her romance with Jonathan. “He’s a real man. I love him. We have a great time together,” she gushed during a virtual Today show interview. “Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. He’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other, and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

As for the Houston Texans player, he actually didn’t even know Simone was famous when they first started dating. “Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye,” Jonathan revealed during episode three of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro competitor’s Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself. “I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was.”

“It was just like, ‘Oh, she has a lot of followers — she must be pretty good or something,’” he added. “That’s how I would tell people and they’d be like: ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’ And I’m like, ‘Man, she’s good like that?!’”