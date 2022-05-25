Actress Skai Jackson likes to keep her look polished and modest. The Disney Channel alum has a great sense of fashion, which she showcases on her Instagram. Sometimes, she even posts her swimsuit looks, which are just as glamorous as her outfits.

The Staten Island, New York native always appears glowing and healthy in her photos. In order to maintain balance in her life as a busy actress, model and YouTuber, Skai has shared that she prioritizes her wellness and mental health.

“I feel like wellness is really important in life and making sure that I’m just feeling okay, overall.” she told Nylon in December 2021. “Being a child actress, wellness was definitely important because of how much I was working. Back then, it was about doing ballet classes and taking time to relax and take vacations. Now that I’m older, I definitely still practice those things.”

As part of her self-care regimen, the Black Panther actress said she likes to unplug from her phone to decrease stress.

“I tend to get stressed out easily. I’m a full-time college student. I’m working. I’m developing projects. It’s a lot of stuff combined,” she said in an interview with Style Caster in October 2021. “I like to detach myself from my phone. I like to clear my mind. Take a break. Sometimes, it’s really hard for me to do that. I feel like, because I am a public figure, I always need to be on Instagram. I always need to be on my phone, but sometimes, your mental health is just way more important than that.”

In addition to shutting off her phone, Skai told Nylon that she turns to her bed and her dog to wind down.

“Honestly, just relaxing and staying in bed or watching movies with my dog. My dog is my favorite little person (even though he’s not really a person) to be around,” she explained in the interview.

Skai, who was named one of the most influential teens by Time in 2016, got her start in showbiz as the star of two Disney Channel shows — Jessie and spinoff Bunk’d. She went on to compete on Dancing With the Stars during season 29 and wrote a memoir that was published in 2019 titled Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback. Despite her early rise to fame, Skai lives a very “normal” life, she said in a 2017 interview with YSBnow.

“I go to school like everyone else. I’m a normal kid. I hang out with my friends. I would say for being on TV, I’m as normal as it gets,” Skai said.

Keep scrolling to see some of Skai Jackson’s iconic swimsuit photos.