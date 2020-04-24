Courtesy of Snooki/Instagram

Queen of clapbacks! Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 22, to share a cute mirror selfie when one follower criticized her hair. Of course, the Jersey Shore alum slammed the troll.

“Anybody else a hot mess today?” the 32-year-old captioned the photo of herself posing with a stroller. “Walking Angelo around the house pretending I’m exploring a Hawaiian island. Send help.”

“You couldn’t have done your hair before taking this pic?” the troll wrote. Fortunately, Snook was able to laugh off the comment. “LMAO. Shut up, COVID,” she replied, referring to part the person’s username.

Snooki is quarantining at home with her husband, Jionni LaValle, and their three kids — Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 10 months. While she’s all about her family, the reality star seems impatient for the coronavirus pandemic to be over. She recently shared a funny video of herself doing different activities around the house, including drinking wine. “Is it over yet?!” #quarantinelife,” she captioned the Instagram clip.

On the bright side, she’s using this time to be productive. “Making sure to stretch and move every single day,” the reality star captioned a photo of herself working out. “[It] helps me stay sane, stay positive and allowing me to drink all my wines without feeling guilty.”

Snooki also credits TikTok for helping her stay entertained. “Honestly, doing TikToks with my kids has entertained my entire quarantine so far. #ImACoolMom,” she captioned a video of her attempting to do the “Savage” challenge with her daughter.

Additionally, she can rely on her hubby to keep her mind off the quarantine. In December 2019, Snooki responded to a fan who asked what the couple like to do to bond. “We make sure to have movie night with wine and cuddles when the kids are asleep,” she revealed. Sounds low-key and romantic!

