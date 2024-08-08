Sofia Vergara Is ‘Living Her Best Life’ With New Beau Justin Saliman After Joe Manganiello Split
Sofía Vergara is flaunting her happiness after her devastating divorce from Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello by sharing snapshots of a lovey dovey Italian getaway with sports doc Justin Saliman, sources exclusively tell Life & Style.
The America’s Got Talent judge posted photos of her sun drenched vacation with the orthopedic surgeon after long keeping their romance lowkey.
Sofía, 52, and Beverly Hills–based Justin, 49, were first linked in October 2023 — less than three months after she and Manganiello ended their seven-year marriage.
Shortly after the actress left the True Blood alum, an insider claimed, “Sofía’s living her best life. She’s spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner.”
“Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre.”
Deal of the DayThese ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal
As Life & Style reported, sources also dish Manganiello — who’s been sober for more than two decades — wasn’t crazy about his wife’s partying ways. For his part, the Spider-Man actor, who’s dating former boxing ring girl Caitlin O’Connor, simply shared, “Two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens.”
Meanwhile, fans are eating up Sofía’s new life — and gushing about her romantic escape with Justin!
The Modern Family alum also has another reason to smile after recently earning an Emmy nomination for playing a notorious real life drug lord in the Netflix miniseries Griselda!