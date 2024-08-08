Sofía Vergara is flaunting her happiness after her devastating divorce from Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello by sharing snapshots of a lovey ­dovey Italian getaway with sports doc Justin Saliman, sources exclusively tell Life & Style.

The America’s Got Talent judge posted photos of her sun­ drenched vacation with the orthopedic surgeon after long keeping their romance low­key.

Sofía, 52, and Beverly Hills–based Justin, 49, were first linked in October 2023 — less than three months after she and Manganiello ended their seven-­year marriage.

Shortly after the actress left the True Blood alum, an insider claimed, “Sofía’s living her best life. She’s spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner.”

“Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre.”

As Life & Style reported, sources also dish Manganiello — who’s been sober for more than two decades — wasn’t crazy about his wife’s partying ways. For his part, the Spider-Man actor, who’s dating former boxing ring girl Caitlin O’Connor, simply shared, “Two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens.”

Meanwhile, fans are eating up Sofía’s new life — and gushing about her romantic escape with Justin!

The Modern Family alum also has another reason to smile after recently earning an Emmy nomination for playing a notorious real life drug lord in the Netflix miniseries Griselda!