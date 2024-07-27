Sofía Vergara has been trying to play it cool with boyfriend Justin Saliman for a while, but he’s found his way into her heart. Now, she’s talking seriously about a whirlwind engagement with her new beau, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Her intention going into this with Justin was that it was simply going to be a bit of fun to get her over Joe [Manganiello]. It’s turned into way more than that,” the source dishes. “Sofía is a romantic at heart and still believes in marriage and she’s in love. The way she’s talking they could easily be engaged by the end of this year.”

Before starting a relationship with Justin, 49, the Modern Family star, 52, split from ex-husband Joe after seven years of marriage in July 2023. They finalized the paperwork in April. According to court docs, they left each other amicably, dividing the “the assets they accumulated individually over the course of their seven years together.” As one might expect, “both of them waived any right to alimony.”

“Sofía and Joe have been having problems for years. Literally, for as long as they have been married, it’s been a struggle,” a second source told Life & Style in July 2023, even spilling that the pair previously had two secret trial separations. “They are very different people who fell in love, but those differences never went away and ultimately tore them apart.”

Sofía opened up about the reason for their split in an interview with Spanish newspaper, El País, in January. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she told the outlet at the time.

Joe, 27, contested her statement during an interview with Men’s Journal that was published on July 16. “That’s simply not true,” he told the outlet. “We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, ‘If you’re done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I’ll know what this is, and that’s okay.’ But that wasn’t the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t.”

Shortly afterward, Sofía began dating the orthopedic surgeon, Justin. A source previously told Life & Style that the actress wasn’t expecting to fall in love again so soon, but “she is so happy that she did. Plus, he has kids of his own so there’s never going to be that pressure of him wanting to have a baby.”

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

“He’s such a good guy,” the first source continues. “He totally dotes on her and has shown her what it’s like to be with someone that isn’t competitive.”

According to the first insider, the actress keeps catching green flag after green flag from her partner.

“He truly celebrates her success and only wants to see her shine.”

Another surprise about Sofía and Justin’s relationship was how quickly they fell for each other. The Griselda star first planned on scoping out the current landscape before committing again, but her plans were foiled by meeting the surgeon.

“She’s always been a relationship type and doesn’t have any desire to play the field like she thought she would when she first got divorced.”

The first source continues: “She feels lucky to have found such a great guy so quickly. He makes her laugh and he’s already proven he can be there for her when things are hard.”

Referencing her knee surgery in April, the first source gushes, “The way he took care of her made her fall more in love with him.”

"And her family loves him too," the first insider adds.