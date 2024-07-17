Joe Manganiello Denies Kids Caused Sofia Vergara Divorce

Joe Manganiello called out ex-wife Sofia Vergara regarding some of the statements she made about the end of their seven-year marriage. While the Modern Family star blamed the downfall of their marriage on Joe’s desire to have kids and her decision not to, the True Blood alum said that was “simply not true.”

“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated,” Joe, 47, said during an interview with Men’s Journal published on Tuesday, July 16. ​”I said, ‘If you’re done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I’ll know what this is, and that’s okay.’ But that wasn’t the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t.”

While the Magic Mike star did want to have kids, he said that desire “wasn’t inevitably why everything ended. It’s because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens.”

Joe continued, “To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I’m gone?’ That’s never who I was.”

Sofia’s comments in question occurred in January when the Griselda star sat down for an interview with El País.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” Sofia, 52, said in the interview published on January 15. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Sofia gave birth to her son, Manolo, when she was just 19 years old, and the America’s Got Talent judge told El País she was “ready to be a grandmother.”

“So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children,” Sofia said.

However, both Sofia and Joe have moved on from their relationship. Joe hard-launched his relationship with girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor in February on Instagram, and the couple recently celebrated her 35th birthday together.

Sofia began dating Dr. Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, last year. A source exclusively revealed to Life & Style how the couple met shortly after they were spotted together in October 2023.

“They were introduced by mutual friends, so Sofía didn’t go in totally blind. He was vetted, so to speak,” the insider told Life & Style. “Justin impressed her right off the bat by showing up to their first date with flowers and her favorite champagne.”

Sofia seemingly wasted no time in getting serious with Justin, and by November 2023, even her family was thrilled with the Hot Pursuit star’s new love interest.

“Justin hasn’t just charmed Sofía,” another source explained to Life & Style in November 2023. “He’s met a bunch of her family and friends, and they’ve all given him the thumbs up. Sofía seems very happy.”