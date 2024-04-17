Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are locked in a race to remarry now that their divorce has been finalized. As Life & Style has previously reported, the Deal or No Deal Island host, 47, wasted no time moving girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor in, and the couple are already talking marriage. “Joe’s going full speed ahead, and it’s got Sofía really freaking out,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. While the Modern Family star, 51, has been dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman for a few months, the source says she doesn’t seem all that crazy about him.

“Sofía’s competitive, though,” the source adds. “She can’t stand the thought of Joe walking down the aisle before her, so now she’s trying to convince herself and everyone else that Justin is the one for her.”