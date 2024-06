Sofia Vergara’s Quotes on Plastic Surgery, Filler and More

Say No to Tanning

“If you’re tanning your face, there’s nothing in the world that you put on at night that is going to give you good skin,” Sofia said during the 2024 Allure interview. “I do think it makes a difference. I’m 51, and I can compare myself to my friends that have never [worn sunscreen], and now they’re all like, ‘F–k, why didn’t we pay attention to you?’”