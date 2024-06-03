Sofia Vergara’s Quotes on Plastic Surgery, Filler and More

“I wish I had more downtime,” Sofia told Allure. “I would’ve done stuff already. [But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks.”
To Each Their Own
“I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there,” the Hot Pursuit star explained. “I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there.”
Say No to Tanning
“If you’re tanning your face, there’s nothing in the world that you put on at night that is going to give you good skin,” Sofia said during the 2024 Allure interview. “I do think it makes a difference. I’m 51, and I can compare myself to my friends that have never [worn sunscreen], and now they’re all like, ‘F–k, why didn’t we pay attention to you?’”
It All Starts With Sunscreen
The America’s Got Talent judge founded Toty, her beauty brand that includes makeup and sunscreen, among other items, in 2023. Sofia said that she uses the semi-matte foundation Toty Ilumina CC Creamy Compact SPF 50+ and “forgets” that it’s even sunblock.
“To me, it’s my makeup.”
Fighting Back
While Sofia accepts that aging is inevitable, the This Is Me… Now actress said that she’s going to “fight it every step of the way.”
“I know I don’t look the same,” Sofia said during an interview with People published on May 1, 2024. “But I don’t think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair.”