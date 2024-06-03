Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Sofia Vergara’s Quotes on Plastic Surgery, Filler and More

Kayla Oaddams / Getty Images

Sofia Vergara’s Quotes on Plastic Surgery: Everything She’s Said About Filler and More

Fashion & Beauty
Jun 3, 2024 3:34 pm·
By
Picture

Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara recently confessed that she doesn’t “believe in filler,” but plastic surgery? That’s a different story.

Sofia spilled that she plans on having “every plastic surgery” that she can during an interview with Allure magazine in May 2024, but what else has the Griselda star said about cosmetic procedures?

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

 

 

 

Picture