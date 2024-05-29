Changes are barreling full speed toward America’s Got Talent, and insiders exclusively tell Life & Style that the biggest name on the chopping block belongs to Sofía Vergara.

AGT has been a ratings champ for 19 seasons but saw viewership fall by 11 percent last year. Even more alarming to producers, it fell nearly 18 percent in the 18 to 49 age group that advertisers drool over.

“Sofía was hired as a big draw for the show back in 2020 after she finished Modern Family, but now that she’s heading into her fifth season, the bloom is off the rose,” says an insider.

Sources say the 51-year-old’s $10 million a season salary, which is five times that of fellow judges Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, has parked her in the cost-cutting cross hairs.

“There’s no getting around that Sofía’s star has dimmed since she left her sitcom,” says a source. “The producers can’t justify that salary anymore!”

Additionally, things between Sofía and Heidi have appeared to sour behind the scenes. “They are civil and go online with plenty of showy selfies, but that’s as far as it goes,” a show insider told Life & Style in April.

While Sofía is known for her curves and her love of digging into a plate of pasta, the 50-year-old model sticks to a pared-down diet to maintain her fit figure.

“They don’t have much in common besides their jobs on America’s Got Talent and don’t share the same tastes in style, mannerisms and especially food! Heidi has dieted most of her life and she’s strict about what goes into her body,” the source said. “A meal for her is raw veggies and fruit, while Sofía loves to eat and makes a big show of it, almost like she’s rubbing it in Heidi’s face.”