Sofia Vergara didn’t hold back when Kelly Clarkson shared her thoughts on her transformation for Griselda, in which she portrays Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

While appearing on the Wednesday, January 24, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sofia, 51, explained to Kelly, 41, that it was not easy to prepare for her role as “The Cocaine Godmother” in Netflix miniseries.

“This is incredible … I feel like they only changed your nose or something,” Kelly said about Sofia’s transformation. However, the Modern Family alum fired back by making sure the “Since U Been Gone” singer understood that the process was much more complicated.

Sofia appeared visibly shocked as she asked, “Are you crazy?”

“Whatever they did though, it looks slight,” Kelly responded. Sofia cut off the host and said, “No Kelly, it was hours.”

Kelly tried to redeem herself by pointing out minor changes in Sofia’s appearance for the role, though the America’s Got Talent judge made sure she got the final word. “It was a wig! Shut up,” she enthusiastically said about her hair. “It was a wig. It was a lot!”

“They did a lot to me! It was teeth. It was wig. It was nose. It was plastic from here to here,” she continued. As Sofia broke down the process, a pre-recorded clip showed her getting her hair and makeup done on set of the show.

Kelly attempted to clarify her comments another time by stating that hair and makeup artists “did such a good job that it looks seamless.”

The women spoke about Sofia’s transformation for the miniseries, which premiered on Thursday, January 25, amid Kelly’s impressive weight loss journey. Fans first noticed that the “Stronger” singer lost a significant amount of weight in the summer of 2023, though she recently opened up about how she managed to lose more than 40 pounds in January.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she told People on January 3. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.” Kelly added that her diet includes a “healthy mix” of food, though said she credits her weight loss to “listening to [her] doctor.”

Elizabeth Morris_Netflix

“A couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway,” she explained. “I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Despite making headlines for her weight loss, Kelly initially chose to stay quiet about her transformation. However, she became more open about the subject toward the end of 2023 and had started candidly discussing her appearance.

“It turns out I’m sexier in New York,” Kelly told Jon Cryer when he appeared on her talk show on January 10 while discussing her move from Los Angeles to New York in 2023. “I was just making a joke because everyone’s talking about [it]. Turns out I was a dog in L.A. I was just kidding. I’m totally kidding!”