Sophia Bush Channels One Tree Hill's Brooke in Old Outfits

B. Davis is back! Sophia Bush channeled her One Tree Hill character, Brooke Davis, by rewearing some of her old outfits from the 2000s teen drama while participating in a TikTok trend.

The actress, 42, took to the social media platform on Sunday, August 18, to share a video of herself dancing to the opening of Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine’s 1984 song “Dr. Beat.” TikTokers have used the sound in recent weeks to show off various outfits as they move to the lyrics, “Emergency, paging Dr. Beat.”

In Sophia’s case, she used the sound to show off Brooke’s fictional fashion brand, Clothes Over Bros., “21 years later.” The Good Sam star included throwback photos of her character wearing several outfits as Sophia wore the same clothes today. Some of the looks included a pair of jeans and a red lacy halter top, a bright red strapless bridesmaid dress with matching heels, a purple mini dress with a black belt and silver shoes and a colorful paisley-patterned dress.

“We all know B. Davis would have *loved* TikTok trends,” Sophia captioned the post.

Fans in the comments gushed over the nostalgic feeling of seeing the clothes and joked about how Brooke would use TikTok today.

“RIP Brooke Davis you would’ve loved ootds,” one user commented, referring to the trend of sharing one’s “outfit of the day.”

“Please tell me Clothes Over Bros is coming back. I’m an adult with adult money. I will buy all the things!!!” another fan wrote, while a third commenter added, “That purple dress was ICONIC.”

“Brooke Davis would be THE influencer,” another fan wrote.

Sophia played Brooke in all nine seasons of One Tree Hill, which aired from 2003 to 2012. Her character began as a high school cheerleader and rich “it” girl who wasn’t sure where her life would go after graduation. However, she eventually channeled her love of fashion into a multimillion-dollar clothing company.

Sophia has been reliving her days on the teen drama with former costars Hilarie Burton Morgan (who played Peyton Sawyer) and Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott) via their rewatch podcast, “Drama Queens,” which began in 2021. The podcast recently introduced Robert Buckley (Clay Evans) as Hilarie’s replacement because she left One Tree Hill after season 6.

“It is so interesting how doing this show has made me fall back in love, like, maybe really truly in love for the first time with our show,” Sophia said on “Drama Queens” on June 27. “And now I’m like, ‘Oh my god. I wanna do – I wanna do an episode of our show from this feeling.’”

Sophia added that she feels “proud” of One Tree Hill and feels “so much ownership of it.”

“I really feel I feel like we made something really special,” she continued, noting that it would be “so cool” to visit a “parallel universe and make an episode from this place and see how it felt.”

Though a One Tree Hill reboot has not been confirmed, Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott, told E! News in December 2023 that he “can’t see a world where something won’t happen.”

“Something will happen. Whether we get everybody together and do a live reading of the show, or we create a new fictional future episode, I don’t know what it will be,” he said. “This show has changed and shaped so many young people’s lives. There’s a place for it for today’s cultural shifts and the things that need to be addressed. I think it’s time that we do a new generation of the show for today’s use for the issues that they’re dealing with every day, from social media to racial injustice to LGBT community to everything that’s out there. So people can feel like they belong and that they are loved. That’s what we need.”