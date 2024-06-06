Exclusive Jana Kramer Reveals Which ‘One Tree Hill’ Costars She Wants to Work With Again

After reuniting with Austin Nichols in Gaslit By My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story, Jana Kramer reveals which other One Tree Hill costars she wants to reunite with next during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

“I think Shantel [Vansanten] is one of the most talented actresses. I’m really happy for her,” Jana, 40, tells Life & Style, adding that Shantel, 38, currently stars on FBI: Most Wanted. “I just think she’s phenomenal and we have such a great relationship, so it would be so fun to do something with her.”

While both Jana and Shantel starred on later seasons of the CW show as Alex Dupre and Quinn James, the “Whiskey” singer adds that there is one star she wants to work with that left the show before she joined the cast in 2009.

“Hilarie Burton, as well. I didn’t get the opportunity to work with Hilarie on One Tree Hill because she had already left by that point,” Jana says about the actress who played Peyton Sawyer from 2003 until 2008. “I’ve seen her at conventions and she’s hands down the sweetest cast member from One Tree Hill. I just adore her. She’s so kind, she’s so nice … She doesn’t have to be kind to the new cast, but she was. I’ve just never forgotten that.”

Jana then shares that Hilarie, 41, has supported her through difficult times. “She was one of the first people that reached out to me when I had a miscarriage a couple years ago,” the mother of three recalls. “She reached out to me when I got divorced [from Mike Caussin in 2021] and always [shares] uplifting, kind messages and that kind of stuff doesn’t go unnoticed with me.”

“She has a very big heart and I just really appreciate her energy,” Jana concludes about Hilarie.

The “Love” singer weighs in on which One Tree Hill costars she would like to work with again while promoting Lifetime’s Gaslit By My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story. Jana stars in the movie as Morgan, while Austin, 44, portrays her abusive husband, Rodney.

Getty Images (2)

As a survivor of domestic abuse, Jana explains it was important she felt comfortable with whoever starred opposite her in the movie. “I knew how triggering it was gonna be for me. I really wanted to trust the person that was gonna be playing this part with me and have that safety, and so they said they put an offer out to Austin and I’m just like, ‘Please please please. I hope that he accepts it,’” she shares with Life & Style. “From the time that I met Austin on One Tree Hill, we formed an amazing friendship together. He’s a wonderful friend, he’s an incredible actor and I’ve always felt safe in his presence, you know, in scenes and off camera.”

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Gaslit By My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story premieres on Lifetime Sunday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.