Fans came to know and love Sophia Bush for her fiery and fiesty One Tree Hill character Brooke Davis, which she played on the WB-turned-CW drama for the show’s nine season run between 2003 and 2012. Her character went from high school mean girl to successful entrepreneur, wife and mother. Just like on the show, Sophia has had quite a transformation throughout her career.

After OTH ended, the actress took on the far grittier role of Detective Erin Lindsay on NBC’s Chicago P.D., leaving the show in 2017 after the fourth season. She has since become an outspoken activist for voter participation, women’s issues, global education access and the environment. Sophia is also an entrepreneur, investing in the Los Angeles’ Angel City Football Club National Women’s Soccer League team.

Scroll down to see Sophia’s transformation throughout the years.