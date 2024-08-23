Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles May 'Write a Song Together' EXCLUSIVE

Harry Styles has no ego when he’s around a rock and roll icon like Stevie Nicks, and a source exclusively tells Life & Style they’re taking inspiration from each other and enjoying a fun flirt in the process!

“Stevie may be 76, but she looks great, her voice is still amazing, and she has a nice, flirty friendship with Harry, so life is good,” the insider says.

“They try to meet up when they’re in the same city, and Harry’s been happy to share the stage with Stevie, too.”

Harry, 30, was definitely thrilled to perform with Stevie during a life show in Inglewood, California in December 2019.

As the One Direction alum readied himself for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” on stage, the singer slowed down after approaching the microphone to announce, “I have a feeling you’re going to enjoy this one,” to the crowd.

“She’s been a light for me,” Harry continued, “as I’m sure she’s been a light for every one of you.”

He welcomed his surprise guest as sweetly as possible, saying, “Please introduce Miss Stevie Nicks,” to rapturous audience applause as he led her out on stage by the hand.

The two jammed together during the performance, with Stevie even winking at Harry midway through the song – causing the English idol to blush!

“Obviously,” the source continues, “they don’t expect anything romantic to come out of this, nothing’s happened and nothing’s going to happen, but it’s fair to say Stevie’s taken an interest in Harry and is mentoring him.”

The source confirms that, “Harry, too, is bowled over by how charming and glamorous she is, everybody is.”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The duo reunited for another concert in Hyde Park in July for a repeat performance of “Landslide.” This time, Stevie was the one to invite the “As It Was” singer to share the stage, specifically to honor the birthday of Stevie’s Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Christine McVie, who died in November 2022 after suffering a stroke.

“What I want you to know is that Christine was Harry’s girl, she was my girl, she was your girl,” Stevie announced on stage while Harry looked on and nodded. “She was from here. And she loved all of us. And today was her birthday.”

“When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her,” Stevie said in an interview with Vulture in October. “You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soulmate, my musical soulmate and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend.”

While the Fleetwood Mac singer has stated returning to stage with the band is out of the question following Christine’s death, she’s not opposed to collaborating with other artists, especially her new pal, Harry.

“They’re talking about working together, maybe writing a song or two together when they next get the chance,” the source says.

“Their friendship is something they appreciate and never take for granted.”