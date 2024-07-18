Harry Styles Would 'Kill' for a Chance With Shania Twain

Harry Styles and Shania Twain have a very special friendship that’s getting stronger all the time. The former One Direction heartthrob swoons over the country superstar like she’s a bona fide goddess and tells pals that she’s everything and more that he looks for in a woman, a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“Harry is in awe of Shania, obviously she’s a very happily married woman and he’s respectful of that, but he can’t help but flirt with her. Shania is also very taken with Harry and says he’s a lovely and talented young man who deserves all the success he’s had,” the insider reveals.

“They talk a lot more than people realize about everything from songwriting to fashion, and they even give each other career advice. They want to collaborate more, not just the odd gig,” the source continues.

“There’s a real spark between them when it comes to the way they see music and life in general and Harry always talks about how stunning and sweet she is. He fully admits that he’d love to find someone like her and if she ever became single, he’d kill for a chance with her,” the source dishes.

Shania, 58, has been married to second husband Frédéric Thiébaud since 2011, while Harry, 30, is currently single after splitting from former girlfriend Taylor Russell in May after one year of dating.

Harry and Shania have sung each other’s praises for years.

Before they became extra close, the “Golden” singer gushed about the country-pop superstar in a 2017 interview. “I think both music and fashion, [my] main influence was probably Shania Twain,” Harry told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. “Yeah, I think she’s amazing.”

Shania returned the love in April 2018, telling ET about Harry’s praise, “That’s a huge compliment to me. Isn’t he awesome? … He’s such a cool dude.”

“Because I wasn’t recording for so long, I didn’t really realize the effect that the music was having on, like, little kids … the next generation,” the “I’m Gonna Getcha Good” singer continued. “So here they are, voicing it now that they’re in their own adult life … it’s wicked. I’m, like, over the moon about it.”

Shania added about Harry, “He’s very stylish. He’s an elegant guy.”

MEGA

The pair finally collaborated when Shania joined Harry on stage while he was headlining the Coachella Music Festival‘s weekend one in April 2022. The duo performed her hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”

Shania still thinks very highly of Harry, so much that she would use his name to replace an icon in one of her biggest hits.

In a June 23 interview with The Times, Shania discussed her 1997 tune “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” In it she sings, “OK, so you’re Brad Pitt. That don’t impress me much,” name checking the actor, 60, who was such a heartthrob the late 1990s.

When asked who she thought was Brad’s 2024 equivalent, Shania told the publication without missing a beat, “Harry Styles. He is the new Elvis.”