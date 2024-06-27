Stranger Things, Euphoria Casts 'Steer Clear' of Each Other

There’s no love lost between cast members from Stranger Things and Euphoria! Sources exclusively tell Life & Style that the biggest names from each franchise, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, have made sure to stay out of each other’s way in recent years.

“These two casts are two sides of the same coin when it comes to Hollywood’s young generation. They all want to be movie stars, and the Euphoria kids are definitely making strides in that department,” the insider says. “Zendaya is a true A-lister now, and Jacob and Sydney Sweeney are well on their way to that goal. But the TV show that made these guys so popular is on indefinite hold because of the cast’s demanding schedules.”

On the other hand, the Stranger Things cast “has had to put the brakes on everything they’re working on this year as they’re finally getting called back to the set to film their new season, which is a massive process that takes eight months of daily work to complete,” the source adds.

“Would Finn and Millie rather be off making a movie than work on the show that made them famous? You bet they would. But unlike the Euphoria cast, they have decided to prioritize their TV hit over pie-in-the-sky movie dreams. Movies will be there for all of them when they wrap their show,” the insider notes.

The source says the “schism between the two casts” is their dedication to their shows. “The Stranger Things cast is much more unified behind that franchise as a whole, while the young actors on Euphoria are constantly chasing that next brass ring. And the Euphoria actors only share the spotlight grudgingly, while the Stranger Things actors are all about cheering each other on and being as supportive as possible of one another.”

The insider concludes, “You can see why there’s been so little crossover between these groups over the last five years. It’s two fundamentally different philosophies that are driving these two groups, and they steer clear of each other personally and professionally for that exact reason!”

Stranger Things began on Netflix in 2016 and became a massive hit with a cult following. The science fiction horror drama series is set to wrap up with a fifth and final season, but production was delayed by the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers strikes in 2023. The cast and crew returned to work on January 8, and season 5 is expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

Meanwhile, HBO’s teen drama series Euphoria has become a similar success story since its premiere in 2019. The show has completed two seasons so far, and a third installment is being written, although it has not begun production yet.

Zendaya, 27, who has kept busy this year with films with Challengers and Dune: Part Two, told Variety in April that she has remained in the dark about when filming would begin.

“If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course,” she said when asked if Euphoria should return at all. “But it’s beyond me.”