Summer House star Danielle Olivera has already found herself embroiled in drama with some of her housemates amid the season 7 premiere of the Bravo series, but what about her love life? Keep reading to find out if Danielle and boyfriend Robert Sieber are still together.

When Did Danielle and Robert Start Dating?

Fans were first introduced to Robert during season 5 of the reality series, which was filmed in the summer of 2020. Danielle appeared to go Instagram official with the professional chef in a November 2020 post, in which she simply captioned a sweet snap of the pair, “My guy,” adding a red heart emoji.

Are Danielle and Robert From ‘Summer House’ Still Together?

The Bravo personality revealed that she and Robert split before the 2022 holidays after more than two years together. “We broke up in November – it’s still hard to say out loud,” Danielle told E! News in February 2023. “It’s sad, but I’m finding my happy slowly but surely. I have a lot of really great friends, even the girls on the show. They’ve been so, so nice to me.”

Courtesy of Danielle Olivera/Instagram

Though the former flames went their separate ways, the tech entrepreneur said there’s no bad blood between the couple. “There’s still a lot of love there and mutual respect, but it just wasn’t working out,” Danielle continued. “If we can’t be happy together, then we have to find our happy separately.”

As of February 2023, Robert has not commented on their breakup.

Why Did Danielle and Robert Split?

The Bravolebrity – who is based in New York City – told the outlet that distance played a part in stretching their relationship thin, as Robert’s job as a chef saw him relocate to Aspen, Colorado.

“Our relationship definitely suffered a bit because there wasn’t enough time and I would keep things in and then they would obviously explode in the wrong ways,” she explained. “I’m not the easiest person to be in a relationship – I am awesome – but I expect a lot also. His career is amazing and I’m so proud of him. Do I wish things were different? Yeah, but that’s life.”

When Did Danielle Join ‘Summer House’?

Danielle joined Summer House as a full-time cast member during season 2, which was filmed in 2018. However, months after the February 2020 season 4 premiere, Danielle addressed rumors about her role on the show “this time around,” as fans were wondering if she had been demoted or even fired.

“Here’s the truth: I was given the opportunity to have a reduced role last summer aka: be part time,” she shared via a lengthy statement posted to Instagram in May that same year, adding that she was “so appreciative” that producers let her put her tech career ahead of filming.

“Going into last summer I wanted nothing more than to be back in the house every weekend. But I knew it would be incredibly difficult for me to balance my career and filming,” Danielle explained. “I had a lot of work travel and a work schedule that was inflexible at the time. If you know me, you know my career is what’s most important to me and something I won’t jeopardize.”

Danielle returned as a full-time cast member for seasons 5 through 7.

When Does ‘Summer House’ Air?

Season 7 of Summer House premiered on Bravo on February 13, 2023. New episodes air on the network on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, and can be streamed on Peacock the following day.