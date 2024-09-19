Summer House fans watched Amanda Batula and husband Kyle Cooke get into a fight after she revealed interest in launching a swimwear line. More than one year after the fight was filmed, Amanda exclusively talks to Life & Style about her upcoming collaboration South Moon Under and reveals how Kyle is supporting her.

“He is extremely supportive,” Amanda, 33, tells Life & Style about Kyle’s reaction to the line.

The Bravo personality adds that Kyle, 42, “hears what he wants to hear” when he’s stressed, so he likely “wasn’t fully understanding” what she meant when she said she wanted to start her own swimwear line. During a season 8 episode, the pair got into an argument during a boozy boat day when Amanda expressed interest in branching out from her job at his company, Loverboy.

“We had conversations after that … right after the summer, not even when I was thinking about really doing anything, and he completely got it,” Amanda explains about the fight, which was filmed in summer 2023 and aired in May.

She adds that he has been helping her with the “business side of things” and “negotiations.”

“He is so willing to hop on the phone with me and take … the lead on a call, or whatever it is that I need from him. And then he just kind of stays out of it and lets me do my creative thing,” she adds. “And he’s not really involved in that aspect.”

While Amanda was vocal about wanting to start a swimwear line, the dream didn’t become a reality for one year after she expressed interest in the idea. However, she tells Life & Style Summer Moon Under is the perfect company to collaborate with. “They reached out, as well as a few other brands, and people [were] just showing interest. And we started a conversation,” Amanda explains. “Just hearing how much they believed in me and were excited about this … The team is just so amazing, and we all get along so well. It just was such an easy natural fit.”

“I knew I wouldn’t be able to do it on my own. I’m a creative person,” she continues, adding that working with the brand has helped her with the business side. “Logistics are not my thing.”

Amanda also shares that her “biggest focus” for the line – which will launch in 2025 – is “the fit, the adjustability, the support and the comfortability of the pieces.”

“I wanted to make sure that [we’re] doing something that’s like a little different, or taking some of my favorite things from swimsuits that I have and combining them into what I think is the perfect swim top for my bigger boobs so that I don’t have to alter stuff and change them afterwards,” the reality star shares.

Courtesy of Photographer, Jonathan Paul & South Moon Under

While Amanda’s main focus was making sure her swimsuits catered to larger breast sizes, she explains that the designs are “food focused”

“I must have been hungry when I started thinking about what I wanted all this to look like,” she jokingly says. “A lot of it has to do with food. Our first drop is sort of like cherries.”