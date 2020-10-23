Get yourself a BFF like Tana Mongeau, y’all. The YouTuber revealed she bought her best friend and fellow influencer Imari Stuart a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch for his 22nd birthday on Thursday, October 22.

“Buy my bestie a Rolex check,” the vlogger, 22, captioned an Instagram Story video of her friend rocking the extravagant piece around his left wrist as he enjoyed his birthday festivities. “Do you like the Rolex?” Tana asked Imari during the clip, but the YouTuber seemed to have a hard time finding the words to reply. “Imari has a bus now!” one of their friends piped up from behind the camera, which sent the birthday boy into hysterics.

It’s no surprise to see the former MTV star spoil one of her closest confidants. Tana and Imari have known each other since high school and consider each other “ride or die” friends. She has previously said he’s one of the only people she knows she can trust, and he regularly appeared as part of her inner circle on her reality series MTV: No Filter.

This isn’t the first time the Bustedness star has purchased a lavish birthday present for one of her pals, either. In April, the Las Vegas native revealed she bought a Mercedes for her longtime best friend and fellow influencer, Ashly Schwan, for her 23rd birthday. “BOUGHT MY BEST FRIEND HER DREAM CAR CHECK!!” she gushed alongside a photo of the girls posing with the vehicle. “Happy birthday, @ashlyschwan it only feels right to do this for [you], thank [you] for being my literal ride or die for this life. Thank [you] guys for allowing me to bless my family like this.”

Aside from showering her crew with great presents, Tana has been getting cozy with close friend Noah Cyrus. The dynamic duo was spotted holding hands during a dinner date in late September, after which they each made Instagram posts calling each other “girlfriend.” The PDA got fans questioning if their friendship had turned into more — but neither party has addressed the possible relationship thus far.

It’s clear our girl Tana is really living it up in 2020.