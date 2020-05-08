Friends supporting friends! YouTuber Tana Mongeau sent love to BFF Noah Cyrus ahead of the release date for her new song “Liar” off her upcoming EP, The End of Everything. “This song could literally make me cry every time I hear it,” the blonde beauty wrote on her Instagram Story on May 7. “Proud of [you], happy [you’re] releasing it.”

Tana, 21, told Life & Style exclusively her connection with Miley Cyrus‘ little sister is incredibly strong. “She is just one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. Her heart is so big,” she gushed in February. “She loves everyone for exactly who they are and it’s beautiful. So she’s great.”

According to the MTV starlet, their friendship blossomed over their mutual “love for smoking weed,” which probably comes as no surprise if you’re a fan of either of these gals.

“It’s very rare that I meet a girl who likes smokes as much as me. So Noah will never, Noah could probably out smoke me. I don’t even know,” the vlogger raved about her close pal, 20. “She’ll never turn it down. So, that’s how we bonded.”

The dynamic duo made their friendship public in September 2019 — which was interesting to fans because of their mutual ex-boyfriend, rapper Lil Xan. Four months prior, Tana posted a video to her channel detailing why Noah “hated” her over the shared connection, so it was a shock to see them buddy up.

But since they’ve gotten closer, we’ve seen them get up to all kinds of trouble on social media, including hanging out in their underwear, licking knives and establishing their very own ship name. (In case you need a refresher, it’s “Nana” not “Toah.”)

In January, Tana made sure to shout out her friend for her birthday. “Happy birthday, Noie. I’m late, f—king everything up, per usual, but I love you,” she gushed to Noah. “I’m happy you walked into my life in 2019. I can’t believe you’re finally 21. 2020 isn’t ready for you to light up every room you walk into. Thank you for loving me always, you ray of f—king sunshine.”

Hilariously, Noah made sure she knew she was off by one year. “Bro, I’m 20, not 21,” she replied to the heartfelt comment. “I love you so much even though you don’t know how old I am. Thank you for loving me and being an amazing friend to me, but bitch, I’m dead, I ain’t 21!!!”

BFF goals, indeed.