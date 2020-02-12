Hold on a minute … did two of the wildest ladies we can think of finally join forces?! YouTuber Tana Mongeau took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was spending time with Pretty Wild alum and sober coach Alexis Haines (née Neiers) on February 11. Needless to say, we were beyond thrilled to see the two babes pair up.

“I just wrapped filming with Tana at DearMedia,” the former E! starlet told fans and followers on her Instagram Story. “It was definitely iconic. I cannot wait for you guys to hear this episode.” DearMedia hosts Alexis’ own podcast, “Recovering From Reality,” so we have a feeling we’ll get to hear their chat on one of the brunette beauty’s future episodes. PS: If you don’t remember the once-raucous reality babe, you might have recall her epic phone call to former Vanity Fair staffer Nancy Jo Sales, which garnered meme status years after it aired.

Tana also reposted a cute selfie of the gals to her own IG Stories, as well as an adorable little video of herself and Alexis geeking out at the microphones before starting to record their convo. Clearly, these two are excited for the world to hear their undoubtedly introspective discussion, as Alexis’ hosting project focuses on addiction and recovery.

In fact, the MTV starlet seems to be trying her hand at more serious projects as of late. She took to Twitter to reveal that she’s in the midst of working on her first book (yes, you read that right!) on February 10. “My first book is really coming together. I keep making it better and better. Really can’t wait to give you this,” she wrote on the platform to fans’ absolute delight.

Though we don’t know the genre of this already-legendary text, we’d have to guess it’ll be a memoir, knowing Tana. She’s already built an incredible career by telling stories, especially the craziest ones that have happened over the course of her life. Recently, she opened up about her ~open marriage~ to fellow vlogger Jake Paul just before the couple announced their break.

“With the open relationship, it’s my fault, too,” she said on her channel on December 29. “I wanted to be the cool girlfriend that he never had for him because I cared about him so much, but I let that, like, destroy me.”

Can’t wait to see what’s to come for this open and honest lady — as they say, and so it is!