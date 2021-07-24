She’s coming in hot! Tana Mongeau officially launched her “Cancelled” podcast on Monday, July 26, and she’s about to tell all.

The YouTube star, 23, teamed up with her manager, David Weintraub, and The Paragon Collective to produce the show, which was a long time coming. Mongeau’s following of over 35 million on social media requested that the internet personality start a podcast for years, now their dreams are coming true!

“Cancelled” is a totally unfiltered show set to feature intimate conversations with guests, and no topics are off limits! Mongeau will share her feelings on various pop culture stories, the latest trends and announce all her upcoming projects.

Courtesy of Tana Mongeau

“We live in an era where anyone can be cancelled at anytime for the slightest public or private mistakes,” Mongeau said in a statement. “Believe me, I have been canceled a few times, so it’s only fitting that I call my show ‘Cancelled’ I am so excited to finally be the host, as I have been the guest of hundreds of podcasts. I decided to finally do this show because I want to give the audience a new insight as to what I am about, how I feel about breaking news and giving you an unfiltered insight into my world.”