When it comes to funny social media stars, Tana Mongeau most definitely tops the list. The longtime YouTuber-turned-reality-TV-star, 21, never holds back on Twitter … and that’s putting it lightly. Whether she’s tweeting about her love life, social calendar or career, Tana is all about being honest (and hilarious!) with her fans.

While the Las Vegas native does sometimes share messages purely for entertainment value, that’s not always the case. In fact, Tana fully realizes how important it is to use her platform for good.

“I have a young following and it’s definitely primarily female,” the Tana by Tana founder exclusively told Life & Style in February. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

Additionally, Tana likes to keep her social media presence as drama-free as possible — even after a breakup. That’s right, y’all, you won’t catch the L.A. babe subtweeting any of her former flames this year.

“I think everything happens for a reason. Sometimes, things don’t work out great, but at the same time, I think I always say this, I’m like, ‘If you have beef with me, it is so one-sided,’” Tana assured. “To me, having beef with someone, especially an ex, requires energy. And I think putting that energy into something so negative is just not cute, to be frank.”

Tana is so committed to that sentiment that she and ex-boyfriend Jake Paul are on great terms following their split in January. “I think we’re both at a place where right now we feel like focusing on our friendship is what’s important. But at the same time, the love that I have for Jake, I’ll always have,” Tana admitted to Life & Style in the same interview.

See? You can always expect nothing but the truth from Tana … even when it’s absurd and over-the-top. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of her funniest, most ridiculous tweets.