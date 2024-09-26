Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, who previously had some bad blood between them, are now hatching plans to enjoy double dates with their respective significant others, Travis Kelce and Orlando Bloom.

“Now that Travis and Taylor have their sights set on conquering Hollywood, cozying up to Katy and Orlando makes a lot of sense,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the power couples.

The Lord of the Rings actor, 47, is “someone who can help mentor” the Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, now that he appears to be focusing on other career ambitions outside of football, including acting, says the source.

“[Orlando’s] got decades of experience in the business and lots of great contacts,” the insider adds. “And on the flip side, Orlando’s a huge sports fan and loves the idea of going to games and hanging out with the squad.”

As for the 34-year-old “Anti-Hero” singer, she’s “preparing for the next chapter in her life” and is focused on “having more ‘couple friends'” like Katy, 39, and Orlando, the source says.

“She isn’t going to ditch her single friends, but she’s definitely more focused on doing double dates, so Katy and Orlando fit the bill,” the insider adds.

The Voice Is Back for Season 26 Guessing Game Play now

The superstar singers have come a long way since their earlier days in the music industry. Taylor and Katy sparked feud rumors in 2014 when the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer implied to Rolling Stone that her song “Bad Blood” was inspired by the 143 artist.

Katy continued speculation that the song was about her when she posted a cryptic tweet after the article was released. “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing…” she wrote at the time.

Kevin Mazur / Getty

The former friends went on to have a years-long feud before Taylor revealed Katy sent her a literal olive branch to make amends in 2018. They continued to prove they were on good terms when Katy made an appearance in Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video, which was released in June 2019.

It seems that the pair have continued to remain on good terms, and Katy was even seen dancing along to “Bad Blood” while attending Taylor’s Eras tour in February.

Earlier this month, Taylor had a hilarious reaction to Katy’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it went viral on social media following the event.

While accepting the Video Vanguard Award during the September 11 awards show, Katy told fans that the LGBTQ+ community had taught her “that you can be both kind and c–t.”

While Taylor wasn’t shown by TV cameras for the moment, one fan in the audience captured her standing and applauding for Katy. After the “Firework” singer made the comment, Taylor turned to friend Jack Antonoff and nodded her head before they both started laughing.

According to the Life & Style source, Taylor “looks up to Katy as a woman who’s managed to have it all, so she does see her as someone who can offer guidance. And, let’s face it, they could really use each other’s support when people go on the attack against them.”