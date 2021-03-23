There is no more ~bad blood~ between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, and fans couldn’t be more overjoyed. The A-list singers have a long history of feuding, but they were able to bury the hatchet and even began teasing a collaboration.

Our collective jaws dropped when the “Dark Horse” artist talked about making music with the “Cardigan” singer during the March 23 episode of American Idol.

“Can you imagine, if Taylor and I worked together, what we could do?” Katy asked fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with a sly smile.

This wouldn’t be the first time Katy and Taylor joined forces. They publicly revealed a new, peaceful chapter in their relationship in June 2019. The “Roar” singer shared a photo of chocolate chip cookies with the caption “feels good,” and tagged the “August” artist. That’s not all: the message, “peace at last,” was written along the edge of the serving plate.

Katy even geotagged the location on her photo as, “Let’s Be Friends,” which was definitely a step in the right direction, and the feelings were mutual. Taylor commented several heart emojis to show some love in return.

Although they didn’t drop a song together, the A-list ladies did the next best thing. Katy appeared in Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video later that year. She dressed as a burger and shared a hug with the “Blank Space” singer, who wore a French fry costume. However, it seems like there’s much more to come.

Katy and Taylor’s feud reportedly began in 2014. The Cats actress revealed she had problems with the California native over an altercation about a backup dancer, which later inspired the song “Bad Blood.”

It’s amazing to see the A-list stars getting along, especially because this reconciliation has been a long time in the making. In 2018, the “Roar” songstress sent Taylor a literal olive branch and a thoughtful note for the opening night of her Reputation stadium tour. Katy’s offering went over quite well with Taylor, as the pop star said it meant “so much” to her at the time.

Now, it looks like their drama is a thing of the past. We can’t wait to see what’s next for this powerhouse duo!