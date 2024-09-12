Taylor Swift had a hilarious reaction to Katy Perry’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, which has gone viral on social media following the event.

While accepting the Video Vanguard Award during the awards show on Wednesday, September, 11 , Katy, 39, told fans that the LGBTQ+ community had taught her “that you can be both kind and c—t.”

Taylor, 34, wasn’t shown by TV cameras for the moment, though one fan in the audience captured her standing and applauding for Katy. After the “Firework” singer made the comment, Taylor turned to friend Jack Antonoff and nodded her head before they both started laughing.

Meanwhile, other clips online showed Taylor made a shocked expression when Katy said “c—t” during her speech.

Taylor and Katy have a long history, and they sparked feud rumors in 2014 when the “Cornelia Street” singer seemingly told Rolling Stone that her song “Bad Blood” was inspired by the “Roar” singer.

Katy continued speculation that the song was about her when she posted a cryptic tweet after the article was released. “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing…” she wrote at the time.

The former friends went on to have a years-long feud before Taylor revealed Katy sent her a literal olive branch to make amends in 2018. They continued to prove they were on good terms when Katy made an appearance in Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video, which was released in June 2019.

It seems that the pair have continued to remain on good terms, and Katy was even seen dancing along to “Bad Blood” while attending Taylor’s Eras tour in February.

Not only did Taylor make headlines for showing support for Katy during the awards show, but she also became the most decorated VMAs solo artist during the 2024 awards show. The evening kicked off with Taylor accepting the first award of the night, which was in the Best Collaboration category for her song “Fortnight” with Post Malone.

“Waking up this morning in New York on September 11, I’ve just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago — everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost,” she began during the acceptance speech. “And that is the most important thing about today. And everything that happens tonight falls behind that.”

The Pennsylvania native returned to the stage later in the night to accept the Artist of the Year honor. She reflected on filming the “Fortnight” music video in her speech and shared that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made the process fun.

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make… I would always just hear like someone like cheering and like woooo like from across the studio where we were shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend Travis,” Taylor shared with the crowd.

The “Shake It Off” singer continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So, I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”