Katy Perry proved that she only has mad love for Taylor Swift while dancing to “Bad Blood” at her first Eras tour stop in Sydney, Australia, nine years after fans speculated the song was about her amid their feud.

The “Firework” singer, 39, watched the show from the VIP tent alongside Rita Ora and Taika Waititi on Friday, February 23. Katy was even seen bobbing her head along to the 1989 single and singing along as Taylor, 34, performed on stage, which was shared by a fan via video on X.

Not only did Katy enjoy the concert from the crowd, but she also got to visit Taylor backstage. “Got to see an old friend shine tonight,” she captioned a selfie of the duo before the show via Instagram, as well as several videos and photos from the evening.

The “Teenage Dream” singer cheered on Taylor nearly a decade after the “Cruel Summer” singer seemingly implied that she wrote “Bad Blood” about Katy during a September 2014 interview with Rolling Stone.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” she said about the person who inspired the song, though didn’t directly name anyone. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'”

Taylor then claimed the other singer “did something so horrible” that they became “straight-up enemies.”

“And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour,” the “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” singer continued. “She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational—you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So, now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

Just one day after the article was released, Katy implied she was the singer in question. “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing…” she cryptically tweeted at the time.

The pair went on to have a years-long feud before Taylor revealed Katy sent her a literal olive brand in 2018 to make amends. They continued to work on their friendship, and the American Idol judge even made an appearance in Taylor’s June 2019 “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

Katy continued to open up about the feud when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2019, explaining that the entire situation was caused by a “misunderstanding.”

“It was really unfortunate,” Katy admitted. “But we made amends and I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out.”