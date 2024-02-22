Ross Travis has been one of Travis Kelce‘s closest friends since they played together with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, his NFL career never quite took off and fans are wondering what his net worth is and how he makes money.

What Is Ross Travis’ Net Worth?

Multiple reports have cited Ross’ net worth at somewhere between $1 million and $1.5 million. The website Over the Cap reported his NFL career earnings to be $2,668,211. As of 2024, he is an undrafted free agent.

How Does Ross Travis Make Money?

Ross played in the NFL for six years, although never achieved the level of fame and money as Travis. The pair met and bonded when Ross joined the Kansas City Chiefs as undrafted free agent in September 2015, playing tight end on their practice squad, the same position as Travis.

It was an impressive feat to get signed by an NFL team, as the Minnesota native did not play collegiate football. He was a three-star basketball recruit who played the sport for Penn State.

Ross was eventually waived by the Chiefs in November 2017 after not starting in any games. He was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts, where he finally saw on-field action during the remainder of their 2017 season. Sadly, Ross suffered a torn ACL in the last game of their 2018 preseason that ended his chances of seeing any action that year.

He was signed, released, re-signed and released again in 2019, departing the Colts in December of that year.

Over the Cap reported that Ross earned $883,976 during his time with the Chiefs and $940,589 with the Colts.

Ross would go on to primarily play on practice squads for other NFL teams. He made $497,646 with the New York Jets in 2020. He went on to play on the practice squads of three teams in 2021, earning a reported $235,000 from Arizona Cardinals, $42,000 with the Cleveland Browns and $69,000 from the Detroit Lions. The club released him in December 2021.

What Is Ross Travis’ Current Career?

Ross appears to still be staying in fit shape should the NFL come calling again. He’s shared photos to his Instagram account lifting weights and spending time in the gym.

Getty Images

Other than that, Ross appears to be a close friend and hype man for Travis. He’s appeared at a number of the Ohio native’s Kansas City Chiefs games in Travis’ family box. He even sat with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in suites at the AFC Championship game on January 28, 2024, and at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. Ross shared an Instagram photo with Taylor celebrating the big win together, as well as posing for several group shots.

Ross was able to join Travis for a round of golf in Las Vegas on February 20, 2024, before the two flew to Sydney, Australia, on a private jet so the future NFL Hall of Famer could be reunited with Taylor ahead of her four Eras tour shows at the city’s Accor Stadium.