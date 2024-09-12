What Is Katy Perry's Real Name? Meet Katheryn Hudson

Many fans of Katy Perry have always known the singer by her stage name, but her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, reminded everyone at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September 2024 that the “Firework” singer wasn’t born with that moniker. Before introducing her to the stage for her performance, Orlando gave Katy a shoutout using her real name.

What Is Katy Perry’s Real Name?

Katy was born as Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. Her first record at 16 years old was a gospel album titled Katy Hudson. She changed her name after moving to Los Angeles to avoid being confused with actress Kate Hudson. The “Teenage Dream” singer decided to adopt her mother’s maiden name and became the Katy Perry the world knows and loves.

Before she performed at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Orlando took a moment to give his fiancée some love.

“You fell in love with her as Katy Perry, I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson,” the Lord of the Rings star said.

Katy Perry Almost Changed Her Name After Marrying Russell Brand

Before getting engaged to Orlando, Katy was married to actor and comedian Russell Brand. In 2010, Katy sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she revealed that she was “in the process” of changing her last name to Brand.

The Smurfs star said, at the time, that many people already referred to her with the last name Brand.

“[They call me Brand] sometimes when people try to get my attention. Like if I’m at an event or something like that and they want special attention. They go, ‘Mrs. Brand!’and I go shwoosh [looking back,]” Katy told Ellen.

However, their relationship wasn’t meant to be and the couple called it quits a little more than a year after they tied the knot and split in November 2011. As for why Katy and Russell’s romance was so short-lived, Us Weekly reported that it came down to religious differences. A source told the outlet that the pair had a “massive fight” regarding where they would spend the upcoming holidays.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“Katy doesn’t think Russell respects her parents’ Christian beliefs or her friends,” the insider revealed to the publication. “She was like, ‘F–k you. I’m going to do my own thing.’ Russell replied, ‘Fine, f–k you too.'”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Started Dating in 2016

A few years after her relationship with Russell ended, Katy met Orlando at the 2016 Golden Globes. Sparks flew when Orlando hilariously snagged an In-N-Out burger from Katy’s table at the awards show.

“I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together,” Katy said during an episode of American Idol. “So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!'”

The two dated for a little over a year before they broke up, but remained friends after they ended their relationship.

“We’re friends, it’s good,” Orlando told People in 2017. “We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

However, the two didn’t stay separated for long and rekindled their romance in February 2018. By October 2019, Orlando had proposed. In March 2020, Katy and Orlando announced they were expecting their first child together, and the “Last Friday Night” artist gave birth to their daughter in August the same year.