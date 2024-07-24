Taylor Swift Gives Flavor Flav a Shoutout in Germany

Taylor Swift couldn’t end her first Eras tour show in Hamburg, Germany, without giving a shoutout to King Swiftie himself, Flavor Flav, who graced the audience with his presence that night.

The pop star, 34, closed out night one at Volksparkstadion on Tuesday, July 23, by mouthing “Flavor Flav” and pointing at the rapper, 65, as confetti rained down around her. The former Public Enemy member shared a video of the moment on X.

“It’s the guy from Public Enemy, also known as KING SWIFTIE, coming straight to Germany to see me!!!” he wrote, seemingly referencing lyrics from Taylor’s hit song “Karma,” which she sings at the end of every Eras show. “Shout out back to @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 and her team and family for having me!!!” Flavor ended his post with a few heart hand emojis, which is one of Taylor’s signature moves.

The “Flavor Man” rapper has been a Swiftie since he attended the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker’s Eras tour stop at Ford Field in Detroit on June 9, 2023. He wore multiple friendship bracelets on his wrists and sported an all-red outfit with a white T-shirt that read, “I Knew She Was Trouble,” a reference to Taylor’s 2012 hit song.

Flavor explained on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning radio show in January that he went to the concert because he knew a woman in Detroit whose kids wanted to attend. So, he had his manager get in contact with Taylor’s team to get tickets.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

“When we walked over to the tent where I was supposed to be at, a lot of these fans were coming up to me — these young kids, man, I’m surprised they even knew who I was! — and they start giving me these friendship bracelets,” he explained. “Next thing you know, I have friendship bracelets all up and down my arm. We were trading bracelets and everything! Her fanbase embraced me, and I embraced them back.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Flavor’s positive experience at the concert, which also resulted in fellow Swifites sending him gifts at Christmastime, led him to go home and check out Taylor’s full discography.

“I’m listening to her music, and I’m like, ‘Yo, this girl is dope!’ She’s writing a lot about experiences that she goes through in life, just like a Mary J. Blige,” he continued. “Mary writes about her experiences that she goes through, then when she gets out there on that stage and she sings those songs, mostly every single woman in that audience relates to Mary because all of the women go through similar things. Same thing with Taylor — she just writing about what she goes through.”

Flavor also attended Taylor’s Eras tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in August 2023, as well as the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on October 11, 2023. The musicians then got to connect at the 2024 Grammys, where he told Taylor what a huge fan he was — but she already knew.

“Having her acknowledge that her fanbase, the Swifties, gave me a name — King Swiftie — I said, ‘You know they call me King Swiftie?’ She said, ‘I know!’” he told the Los Angeles Times in February. “Yo, when I heard her say that, that was huge to me.”